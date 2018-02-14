Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Cribs, beach-inspired baskets and high-quality breastfeeding pillows are only the start of what the Kardashian kids' nurseries contain

From Upscale Cribs to Star-Shaped Sound Machines: What to Expect in a Kardashian Nursery

The KarJenners are a go-big-or-go-home kind of family, and their nursery decor is no exception.

Among the items they’ve nabbed for their kids? My Brest Friend ($36 and up), an item Kim, who welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate on Jan. 15, called “the best nursing pillow on the planet.”

Showing off the pillow on social media in January, the 37-year-old reality star called it “the most necessary thing of life” and said she is “obsessed” with it.

My Brest Friend nursing pillow

Aden + Anais Serenity Star

“I’m pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids,” she told Architectural Digest earlier this month. “We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug.”

