The Kardashians' Musings on Motherhood: From Breastfeeding to Boundaries and Everything In Between

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘Okay, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.’ It’s just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive … It’s just, it’s beautiful.”
— Khloé, on how True always lifts her spirits
“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really … it’s like such an amazing experience.”
— Kylie, on how her perspective changed when she became a mom
“[North asked] ‘Mom, why are you famous?’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now.’ I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh …'”
— Kim, on explaining her fame to daughter North
“Goodness I don’t know! I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete, but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.”
— Khloé, on whether she’s considering having another baby
“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.” — Kylie on choosing to keep her pregnancy with Stormi private
“I tried breastfeeding for weeks and weeks! For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.” — Khloé on breastfeeding True
“This is co parenting done right!! Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” — Khloé’s respons to a fan who commented on Kourtney, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie being on vacation together
“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!” — Kim on having a difficult pregnancy with North
“My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little 🙏🏽 I love being an Auntie and a Mommy.” — Khloé on loving being a mom to True and an aunt to Penelope
“Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not okay 💔.” — Kylie on being away from Stormi during a girls’ trip
“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” — Kourtney expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving
“I introduced [the surrogate] to my family earlier that day, and I just thought… I don’t know, it was a weird decision to have to make. Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.” — Kim on not inviting her surrogate to Chicago’s Cherry Blossom themed baby shower
“Bump and all and things don’t change.” — Khloé on being pregnant and still having fun
“I think it is so much harder to go through [surrogacy], because you are not really in control. Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still… knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me.” — Kim on having a baby via surrogate
“This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet.” — Kylie on leaving the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party early to fulfill her mommy duties
“I don’t feel like I need to prepare for my birth by freaking myself out. I’ve seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! It’s a very natural experience. I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions, so I’m honestly not that afraid. Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying to not overthink something that literally happens all the time.” — Khloé, revealing she’s “not afraid” of childbirth
“I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long it’s just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.” — Khloé, on expecting her first child
“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.” — Khloé, on finding out she was having a girl
“Motherhood has helped me figure out how to consolidate and just get things done as quick as possible.” — Kim, on multi-tasking
“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience.” — Kylie, on her pregnancy
“Motherhood is a gift and I know after watching my mom do it, it’s not easy, especially when trying to balance a career. I’m honored to follow in her footsteps and make her proud like I am of her.” — Kim, on mother Kris Jenner
“She really has shown me a balance between being a mom and having a relationship — she had such a great relationship with my dad. I think she does it all, and she’s really showed me that. And she’s also shown me and my sisters how to celebrate life and celebrate holidays, and she takes so much pride, she’s instilled that in us.” — Kourtney, on the biggest lesson her mother taught her about motherhood
“I think it’s always changing, but what’s most important is knowing that they’re my priorities, no matter what’s happening — they always come first. As far as filming in our homes, I think just making sure that they feel comfortable enough that they can walk in any room — even if we’re filming they don’t notice. I want it to always be a comfortable household … This is their home, and I’m always conscious of how they feel.” —Kourtney, on putting her kids before work
“I think we’ve gotten closer since becoming moms. I feel like when you’re a mom and you feel like you’ve figured it out, you want to tell all your friends so they have the same experience.” — Kim, on her friendship with Chrissy Teigen
“I think motherhood is just about instinct. I remember coming home from the hospital and having no idea what we were doing. [Former boyfriend Scott Disick] and I changed his diaper together, but after a day, it was like ‘Oh! I got it.’ ” — Kourtney, on being a first-time parent
“Having my daughter is my biggest achievement. All the things you used to do, you just don’t care about anymore. Your child becomes the #1 priority.” — Kim, on the impact being a mother has had on her life
“My mom would always say, about having kids: ‘One is like one, and two are like twenty.’ I never really understood that until now.” – Kim after the birth of son Saint
“People always have something to say about how long is too long or not long enough to breastfeed. I think this is such a personal decision that it can only be made between each baby and his or her mommy.” – Kourtney on her extended breastfeeding
“Every waking second that I’m not with the baby, I’m with North. I actually think the harder parts aren’t with the newborn but with the toddler! I feel like I go into overdrive to give my daughter attention and make her feel loved.” – Kim on managing two kids
“Kim and Kanye and North and Saint, my grandchildren, they live with me and I feel like they’re never going to leave! They just don’t leave. My kids do not leave.” – Kris on her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids temporarily living in her home
“Boundaries are crucial for a working mom. My children are my priority and always come first, which allows everything else to fall into place.” – Kourtney on balancing motherhood and work
“I grew up with a lot of siblings. I don’t know if I would really follow in my mom’s footsteps and have six. I think that’s a little crazy. I don’t know how they did it. They were in their twenties, so they weren’t really thinking right.” – Kim on how many kids she’d like
“I never thought I would be in this place where all your kids are taken care of and settled down and have a home, and that’s such a joy for a mom.” – Kris, on her daughters’ relationships and kids
“I think at this point when your kids are in their 30s – Khloé, Kourtney and Kim, with those three I am more of a friend than a mom because they’re pretty much at this point telling me what to do. I don’t want to be that nasty mom all the time, griping and telling them what to do because I still want them to take care of me when I get really old.” – Kris on her evolving relationship with her older daughters