The Kardashians' Musings on Motherhood: From Breastfeeding to Boundaries and Everything In Between

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘Okay, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.’ It’s just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive … It’s just, it’s beautiful.”

— Khloé, on how True always lifts her spirits