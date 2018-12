From Fairies and Unicorns to Fortnite and Tarzan: The Kardashian Kids' Best Birthday Party Themes

Before grandma Kris Jenner took him on a shopping spree, her oldest grandchild Mason Dash turned 9 among family and friends with a Fortnite-themed bash.

The theme paid homage to the popular video game, and the party featured giant video screens where partygoers could try their hand at being the last one standing, as well as a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and a giant sign spelling out Mason’s name.

When it came time for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his special cake — which had nods to the game — mom Kourtney Kardashian lifted up his 4-year-old brother Reign Aston, who was also born on Dec. 14, to help.