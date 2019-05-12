Like Mother, Like Daughter! Spot the Resemblance in Side-by-Side Photos of the Kardashian-Jenners and Their Mini-Mes
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West’s oldest daughter North, 6 next month, has shared her famous mom’s full pout and pensive poses since she was a newborn.
North seemingly picked up her mom’s knack for serving up looks while in the womb. The duo are practically twins, from their thick brows and full lips to their baby hairs and saucer-like eyes.
Kylie’s shared a number of side-by-side photos showing off the resemblance between her as a baby and her daughter Stormi, whom she welcomed with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, 2018. In this shot, the mother-daughter duo strike near-identical poses, sporting similar hairstyles and open-mouthed smiles that make it look as if they were caught mid-sentence.
Looks like Stormi got her sassy stare from her mama, too!
To celebrate granddaughter True’s first birthday, Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo of daughter Khloé Kardashian at 1 year old, and the resemblance is ‘True-ly’ striking!
The photo shows Khloé with her hair styled in three tiny pigtails, exactly like the ones baby True rocked in her balloon-filled birthday photo shoot.
Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter with ex Scott Disick, Penelope, clearly takes after her mama’s snacking style — not to mention to her penchant for full sleeves and bangs.
New mom-of-four Kim is blessed with two look-alike daughters in addition to her two sons with Ye. In a throwback photo she posted of herself on her Instagram Story, the reality TV star admitted, “Chi and I look like twins here.” Speaking about her youngest daughter, 16 months, the makeup mogul has previously attributed their resemblance to a higher power, saying, “God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you.’ “
North was majorly channeling her mom at the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash in 2018, with red lips, straight hair and an all-black ensemble.
Kim’s crying-face has been famous for almost as long as she has — it was only a matter of time until North’s was too.