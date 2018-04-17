Khloé Kardashian's newborn daughter True has a special family tie in her moniker, but the other KarJenner kids' names are special in their own ways too

From True to Stormi, Chicago, Saint and Reign: Decoding the Names of All the KarJenner Kids

What’s in a name? A lot, if you’re a KarJenner kid.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Kris, 62, tweeted Monday. “FUN FACT … my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton … my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton … so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family.”

Although the 33-year-old new mom herself hasn’t commented on the reason she and Thompson chose the name (or the recent infidelity allegations against the NBA star, 27), Khloé did reveal ahead of True’s birth that she was considering a first initial of T or K — and had been settled on Tristan Jr. for a boy.

After revealing her baby girl’s moniker shortly after baby Stormi‘s Feb. 1 birth, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner hasn’t expanded on her choice — but others have their theories.

Kylie is notably a fan of butterflies, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend Travis Scott. One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” also references the insect.

Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

Fans all over social media have made the connection between the butterfly effect and Stormi’s name, pointing out chaos theory in the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings can create a storm somewhere far away.

Exes Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have yet to explain the reasoning behind their 17-month-old daughter Dream Renée‘s name, but Pamela Redmond Satran of Nameberry.com told PEOPLE shortly after her birth that nearly 100 baby girls — and eight boys — were named Dream in the U.S. in 2015. Another handful were named Dreama, Adream and Dreamer.

While new parents of three Kanye and Kim Kardashian West haven’t divulged their reasoning behind the name choice of daughter Chicago, 3 months, fans of the 40-year-old musician will recognize Chicago as the city he grew up in.

West and the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, have kept mostly mum about the names of their older two children Saint, 2, and North, 4½. But in 2013, shortly after North’s birth, Kris dished on the significance of her granddaughter’s directional moniker.

“I love the name North — I’m pro North, absolutely,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch said on The View. “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together. I thought that was very sweet.”

As far as the couple’s second child was concerned, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE following Saint’s birth in December 2015 that West was “going back and forth for a while” before deciding on his name.

“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” said the pal. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”

“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” the source continued, adding that West took the lead on naming North as well.

Kourtney Kardashian — mom to Reign Aston, 3, Penelope Scotland, 5½, and Mason Dash, 8 — told PEOPLE in April 2015 that Reign was originally on her list for Mason, and again for Penelope, but spelled R-A-I-N. Social-media followers of the kids’ dad Scott Disick will also notice the royal tie between “Lord” and “Reign.”

Kris told E! News in July 2012 that Penelope’s middle name, Scotland, was suggested by Kris’ mom Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, while Kourtney, 39, and Disick, 34, just really liked the name Penelope.