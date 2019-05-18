Did You Know Psalm West, Stormi Webster & Co. Have Their Own Emojis?

Proof Kim, Kylie, Rob and Kourtney's little ones are just as animated as their famous parents
By Grace Gavilanes and Anya Leon
May 17, 2019 08:50 PM

1 of 10

PSALM WEST

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

Just like his big sisters and brother, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s fourth child can already shorten his unique name with his own emoji.

And what better way to emoji-fy Psalm other than with an open book? After all, according to a source, the rapper “reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

STORMI WEBSTER

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Forget sugar, spice and everything nice! Kylie Jenner’s baby girl’s given name reminds us of thunder, lightning and everything cool — just like her mama. 

3 of 10

CHICAGO WEST

The bear emoji is synonymous with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest bundle of joy. Why? Uncle Rob Kardashian tweeted a telling hint — a bear emoji for the Chicago Bears — ahead of Kimye’s baby name reveal.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

DREAM RENÉE KARDASHIAN

Black Chyna/Isntagram

She’s parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s dream come true, considering she’s always smiling and cooing in every ‘gram we’ve seen of her — and there’s no better way to describe their daughter than with a peaceful, sleepy-face emoji.

Advertisement

5 of 10

SAINT WEST

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye’s son met his match: An angel emoji that just so happens to complement his name (and too-cute face).

6 of 10

REIGN ASTON DISICK

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Introducing a crown (emoji) fit for the son of Lord Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

NORTH WEST

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter, North, who remains positive and still looks up (get it??) to her famous parents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

PENELOPE SCOTLAND DISICK

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Although Kourtney and Scott’s second child goes by Penelope, North’s BFF and cousin’s preferred emoji is Scotland’s flag — for her middle name.

Advertisement

9 of 10

MASON DASH DISICK

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Scott’s eldest son’s moniker is celebrated with a “dash” emoji, for his middle name, which also pays tribute to the reality star’s late father.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.