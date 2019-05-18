Did You Know Psalm West, Stormi Webster & Co. Have Their Own Emojis?

PSALM WEST
Just like his big sisters and brother, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s fourth child can already shorten his unique name with his own emoji.
And what better way to emoji-fy Psalm other than with an open book? After all, according to a source, the rapper “reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves.”
STORMI WEBSTER
Forget sugar, spice and everything nice! Kylie Jenner’s baby girl’s given name reminds us of thunder, lightning and everything cool — just like her mama.
CHICAGO WEST
The bear emoji is synonymous with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest bundle of joy. Why? Uncle Rob Kardashian tweeted a telling hint — a bear emoji for the Chicago Bears — ahead of Kimye’s baby name reveal.
DREAM RENÉE KARDASHIAN
She’s parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s dream come true, considering she’s always smiling and cooing in every ‘gram we’ve seen of her — and there’s no better way to describe their daughter than with a peaceful, sleepy-face emoji.
SAINT WEST
Kim and Kanye’s son met his match: An angel emoji that just so happens to complement his name (and too-cute face).
REIGN ASTON DISICK
Introducing a crown (emoji) fit for the son of Lord Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.
NORTH WEST
For Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter, North, who remains positive and still looks up (get it??) to her famous parents.
PENELOPE SCOTLAND DISICK
Although Kourtney and Scott’s second child goes by Penelope, North’s BFF and cousin’s preferred emoji is Scotland’s flag — for her middle name.
MASON DASH DISICK
Kourtney and Scott’s eldest son’s moniker is celebrated with a “dash” emoji, for his middle name, which also pays tribute to the reality star’s late father.