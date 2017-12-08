Seasonal Sibling Love! North and Saint Star in Day 8 of KarJenner Christmas Card Reveal

The adorable children of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, Saint and North, already know how to rock an all-denim look at just 2 and 4 years old

North and Saint are feeling the Christmas cheer.

The children of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West star in Day 8 of the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card, gazing at the camera while posing in front of an adult photographed from the waist down (likely their mama). In the background sits another family member shot from the neck down.

In the newest installment, 2-year-old Saint and North, 4, look darling in all denim, with the little girl rocking a light-wash pair of jeans and matching jacket while Saint goes shirtless in a pair of medium-wash jeans.

Although this is the siblings’ first shot together, a panorama of Saint kicked off the series Dec. 1, followed by snaps of North on Saturday and Monday (with the latter also featuring Kim, 37). Birthday boy Saint took over in an up-close solo shot on Tuesday.

Image zoom Credit: Eli Russell Linnetz

But there are more than enough days in the month to go around the KarJenner family — like Day 6, which belonged to Kourtney Kardashian and all three of her kids!

On Wednesday, the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card puzzle revealed a snap of the oldest Kardashian sister, 38, surrounded by Reign Aston, 3 this month, 5-year-old Penelope Scotland and Mason Dash, 8 this month.

While Day 6 was the first appearance of Penelope and Mason in the series, Kourtney’s adorable youngest child with ex Scott Disick was already featured solo on Day 3.

Kourtney, Kim and family matriarch Kris Jenner have all been posting the same festive snaps of the kiddos in their family since the first of the month, seemingly revealing the KarJenner annual Christmas card bit by bit.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” Kim captioned her Tuesday photo, showing the little boy sporting the same pair of jeans against a white background and clutching a wrapped gift.

She added on her website to accompany a photo collage of Saint, “To the sweetest boy in the whole wide world, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I can’t believe you are 2 today. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom. I feel so blessed you are in my life. I love you so much!”

Image zoom Credit: Kris Jenner/Twitter

The KarJenner family

Posing for the family’s annual card isn’t the only holiday activity North and Saint have been enjoying. For the latter’s birthday festivities, the siblings recently celebrated in a joint bash for Saint and cousin Reign, which included elements from both Monsters Inc. and the wintry season.

Both Kim and Kourtney used Snapchat to document the day, sharing photos of West leading his kids onto an ice rink as well as moments featuring snow tubing and even a visit from Saint Nick himself.