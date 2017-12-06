Day 6! KarJenners Share New Peek at Christmas Card - Featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Her Kids

All three of Kourtney Kardashian's kids - Reign, Penelope and Mason - grace the Day 6 installment alongside their mom in the family's Christmas card reveal

Day 6 belongs to Kourtney Kardashian — and all three of her minis!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West used social media once again to reveal the latest piece of the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card puzzle: a snap of the oldest Kardashian sister, 38, surrounded by Reign Aston, 3 this month, 5-year-old Penelope Scotland and Mason Dash, 8 this month.

While Day 6 is the first appearance of Penelope and Mason in the series, Kourtney’s adorable youngest child with ex Scott Disick was already featured solo on Day 3.

Kourtney, Kim and momager Kris Jenner have all been posting the same festive snaps of the kiddos in their family since the first of the month, seemingly revealing the KarJenner annual Christmas card bit by bit.

A panorama shot of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s 2-year-old son Saint kicked off the series on Friday, followed by snaps of his 4-year-old sister North on Saturday and Monday (with the latter featuring her mama, too). Birthday boy Saint took over in an up-close solo shot on Tuesday.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” Kim, 37, captioned the photo, showing the little boy sporting a pair of jeans against a white background and clutching a wrapped gift.

She added on her website to accompany a photo collage of Saint, “To the sweetest boy in the whole wide world, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I can’t believe you are 2 today. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom. I feel so blessed you are in my life. I love you so much!”

Kim has made it known among her family members that she values the work she puts into the Christmas season — specifically the decor.

In a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star and KKW Beauty mogul (who is currently expecting her third child with West, via surrogate) made it clear that there would be hell to pay if anyone mimicked her theme.

“I have warned everyone,” she said in a confessional on the show. “I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I’m doing this holiday season.”

The KarJenner family

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby,” Kris, 62, addressed her daughters on KUWTK‘s November holiday special.