'All You Need Is Love': See the Kardashian Kids' Adorable Christmas Card

The Kardashian family Christmas card has become a staple of the holiday season, but the famous family’s youngest members are so cute that they get a card of their own!

Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter North, 2½, joins Kourtney Kardashian‘s children with Scott Disick — Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

The newest member of their brood, newborn Saint, does not make an appearance on the card, which Kim debuted on her app and website. Kim gave birth to Saint, her second child with husband Kanye West, on Dec. 5.





The family is getting ready for their famous Christmas Eve bash at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s home, which will be a little more intimate this year.

“It’s been a tradition as long as I can remember,” Kim, 35, wrote on her website and app last week. “[This year] we have definitely downsized the party because I think the older we get, and with all of us being so busy, it’s more important to spend the holidays with our immediate family and really close friends.”