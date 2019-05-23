From Chicago and Psalm to Reign and Stormi: The Meanings Behind the Kardashian Kids' Names

Grandma Kris Jenner opened up about the story behind the newest family member’s unique moniker shortly after the baby boy’s birth on May 10, 2019.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told ET Online of her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West‘s choice. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

A source close to West previously confirmed PEOPLE that the name was a reflection on Kanye’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

“I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over,” the source added. “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.”

The word “Psalm” means “song” in Hebrew.