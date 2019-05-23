From Chicago and Psalm to Reign and Stormi: The Meanings Behind the Kardashian Kids' Names

Psalm West
Grandma Kris Jenner opened up about the story behind the newest family member’s unique moniker shortly after the baby boy’s birth on May 10, 2019.
“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told ET Online of her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West‘s choice. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”
A source close to West previously confirmed PEOPLE that the name was a reflection on Kanye’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.
“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”
“I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over,” the source added. “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.”
The word “Psalm” means “song” in Hebrew.
Chicago West
The third of the Kardashian-West children was named Chicago after her parents considered — and then discarded — several family names. “We were gonna name her Jo, ’cause [of] my grandma, Mary Jo. Or we were gonna go with Grace — and then it was Chicago,” Kim Kardashian West explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We ended up with Chicago.”
However, there was one more family tribute that they considered: Donda. “[Kanye] really wanted his mother’s name, and I love that name too, but I just wasn’t sure,” Kardashian West explained. “It’s so much to live up to.” Ultimately, the couple settled on the name of West’s hometown, as “that is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from.”
Saint West
As far as the couple’s second child was concerned, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE following Saint’s birth in December 2015 that West was “going back and forth for a while” before deciding on his name.
“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” said the pal. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”
“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” the source continued.
At the time, an E! News insider shared that the couple chose Saint because they viewed him as “a blessing,” especially considering Kardashian “had such a difficult pregnancy.”
North West
Pushing konventions aside, new parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went in quite a different direction when they named their first child, born on June 15, 2013, after the cardinal direction. Though they once quashed rumors that they were considering the cheeky moniker, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, revealed she was “pro North” during an appearance on The View. “North means the highest power,” she explained. “[Kim] says that North is their highest point together.”
True Thompson
“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Khloé Kardashian wrote on her app and website about the process of choosing the perfect name for her daughter with now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.”
It turns out that the unconventional name is actually a family tradition: “She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head,” Kardashian explained.
Stormi Webster
Unlike her cousin, Stormi came by her unique name by accident. In an interview for the Evening Standard, mom Kylie Jenner revealed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were considering the sobriquet “Storm” for their daughter. “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” she said, adding that she added the “i” because she didn’t like “just Storm” for her baby’s name.
“I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like, it was just her name,” Jenner explained.
Mason Dash Disick
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian went with what they loved when naming their kids.
“The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked,” Kardashian told Life & Style (via MTV News) in 2010 of naming her first son. “It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker.”
Mason’s middle name has extra-special meaning: it was her late father Robert Kardashian’s nickname.
Penelope Scotland Disick
Kris Jenner told E! News that the meaning behind Penelope’s name was simple: parents Disick and Kardashian just liked it.
Her middle name Scotland was suggested by the family’s name guru, grandma MJ, and it stuck.
Reign Aston Disick
Following Mason and Penelope, Kardashian and Disick chose a slightly less typical moniker for their third child. Kardashian told PEOPLE she’d been waiting a long time to use the name Reign — it was even on her list the first and second times around (though would’ve been Rain for a girl). She wasn’t sure until she met her baby boy that the regal name was the one, and now, “I love it!” she said.
Dream Kardashian
Rob Kardashian and former fiancée Blac Chyna’s first child is actually a “Dream.” “Rob and Chyna had the name Dream for a long time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”