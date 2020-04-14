RHOC Alum Kara Keough's Newborn Son McCoy Dies After Experiencing a 'Compressed Umbilical Cord'

Image zoom Kara Keough/Instagram (2)

Kara Keough Bosworth and her husband Kyle Bosworth are mourning the loss of their newborn son, McCoy Casey.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough revealed the tragic news that her son had died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during the course of his birth.

The couple’s new addition was set to join 4-year-old big sister Decker Kate, whom Kara, 31, and Kyle, 33, welcomed in January 2016.

Kara gave birth to McCoy on April 6 at 3:10 a.m., she said, her son “weighing in at 11 lbs. and 4 oz., and spanning 21 inches.”

“McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

She went on to say that she was donating her baby boy’s organs, reciting the words she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy’s honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life,” Kara said. “Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.”

“May angels lead him in,” she said. “Thank you, McCoy.”

Her candid post ended with a Bible quote. “And Jesus said, ‘Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy,” Kara wrote, reciting John 16:20.

“Until we see you again…” she said. “We love you, McCoy.”

Keough also mourned the loss of her grandchild on Instagram, sharing her daughter’s post to her own Instagram.

Kara had first shared the news of her pregnancy in an Oct. 25 post on her blog The Pushover Project, revealing that she and her husband conceived over the summer while the family was on a three-week vacation in Europe.

“My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy,” she joked. “As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”

“I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool,” Kara continued. “We love you like crazy already, baby. April 2nd, 2020 can’t come soon enough.”

Back in March, she celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her first date with her “Greek God look-a-like” husband, sharing a sun-drenched photo of the couple and recalling the details of the evening in her accompanying caption.

“We split the check, saw a movie, and ended the night making out on his couch,” she wrote of Kyle, a former NFL player whom she married in February 2014. “I was up until 4am smiling like a Cheshire Cat thinking of how polite, charming, and sexy he was. He’s still the same fox he was 10 years ago, and the only thing that’s changed about our dynamic is that now I let him pick up the tab.”

“Thanks for giving me ‘1.9’ children, @kyleboz — I can’t wait to meet this next Little Love of ours in a few weeks (or days?),” Kara continued. “I often tell people that I married the kindest man I’ve ever met, and I truly believe that to be the reason for so much of my life’s blessings.”