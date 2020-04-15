RHOC Alum Kara Keough's Fellow Bravo Stars Leave Her Messages of Support After Newborn Son Dies

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Kara Keough/ Instagram; Greg Doherty/Getty

Fans, friends and Bravo stars alike are coming out in droves to offer messages of sympathy and support for Kara Keough Bosworth after she and husband Kyle Bosworth lost their son, McCoy Casey, shortly after his birth.

Kara, 31, shared the sad news on Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that McCoy had died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during the course of his birth.

“I can’t stop crying since hearing the news this morning,” fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote in a comment. “Our hearts just break for you guys. We will remain in constant and deliberate prayer for you and your whole family during this unimaginable loss.”

Of the couple deciding to donate their son’s organs, she added, “What a beautiful way to honor him by helping another soul 🙏🏻❤️ We love you guys. 😘”

“Sending love and prayers to your family,” wrote Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

Various other former RHOC cast members jumped in to offer the grieving mother their condolences, like Vicki Gunvalson, Jo De La Rosa and Lauri Peterson.

“Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this 😥,” wrote De La Rosa, 39. “I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again ❤️”

“So so sorry to hear about your loss Kara!” Peterson said. “I can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child! What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! 🙌🏻 We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way! 💔💙”

Gunvalson, 58, expressed her sympathy for the couple and their 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate, commenting, “Bless you, Kyle, Decker and your family. I am so sorry honey.”

Kara gave birth to McCoy on Monday, April 6, at 3:10 a.m., she said, with her son “weighing in at 11 lbs. and 4 oz., and spanning 21 inches.”

“McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote, captioning a photo of her son’s name. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

She went on to say she was donating McCoy’s organs, reciting words she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in her son’s honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude.”

“May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero,” Kara continued in her dedication. “May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”