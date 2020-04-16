Kara Keough's Brother Shane Mourns Loss of Newborn Nephew McCoy and Shares Photo of His Nursery

Image zoom Shane Keough/Instagram. Inset: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The loss of McCoy Casey has hit Kara Keough Bosworth‘s family hard.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s brother Shane posted a photo of his late nephew’s nursery to Instagram on Wednesday, one day after Kara announced the tragic news that her son had died during childbirth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life,” Shane’s caption read, reciting words Kara, 31, previously shared that she’d written for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy’s honor. “Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them.”

“May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” continued the touching statement. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Above the photo of McCoy’s white crib in the nursery — which also featured a fuzzy white blanket, an oversized stuffed giraffe and framed art on either side of the crib — hung a crafted rendering of his name in green, which Kara shared in her original post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: RHOC Alum Kara Keough’s Fellow Bravo Stars Leave Her Messages of Support After Newborn Son Dies

Kara — who also shares 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate with husband Kyle Bosworth, 33 — gave birth to McCoy on Monday, April 6, at 3:10 a.m., she said, with her son “weighing in at 11 lbs. and 4 oz., and spanning 21 inches.”

“McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote, captioning the photo of her son’s name. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” Kara added.

Fans, friends and Bravo stars alike came out in droves to offer messages of sympathy and support for the Bosworths, including Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen who wrote, “Sending love and prayers to your family.”

Image zoom Kyle (R) and Kara Keough Bosworth with daughter Decker Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Parents of Terminally Ill British Baby Charlie Gard End Their Legal Fight: “Time Has Run Out”



Many of Kara’s fellow former RHOC cast members jumped in to offer the grieving mother their condolences, like Gretchen Rossi, Vicki Gunvalson, and Jo De La Rosa.

“I can’t stop crying since hearing the news this morning,” said Rossi, 42. “Our hearts just break for you guys. We will remain in constant and deliberate prayer for you and your whole family during this unimaginable loss.”

“Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this 😥,” wrote De La Rosa, 39. “I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again ❤️”

Gunvalson, 58, also expressed her sympathy for the couple and their daughter, commenting, “Bless you, Kyle, Decker and your family. I am so sorry honey.”