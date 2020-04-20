Kara Keough Bosworth Brings Home Newborn Son McCoy's Ashes: 'Welcome Home, Baby Boy'

Image zoom

Kara Keough Bosworth has brought home the ashes of her baby boy, who died earlier this month.

Kara, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, shared last week that her son McCoy Casey tragically died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during the course of his birth on April 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Welcome home, baby boy 💙,” Kara wrote on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of a bountiful floral display surrounding what appeared to be his box of ashes.

A wooden figurine of a man, woman, and child laid atop the box.

Kara and husband Kyle Bosworth already share 4-year-old Decker Kate, whom they welcomed in January 2016.

Kara revealed on Instagram last week that McCoy was born at 3:10 a.m. on April 6 weighing 11 lbs. 4 oz. and 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote.

However, tragedy struck when the baby soon passed away.

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” Kara continued in her caption, going on to share that McCoy’s organs would be donated.

RELATED: RHOC Alum Kara Keough’s Newborn Son McCoy Dies After Experiencing a ‘Compressed Umbilical Cord’

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.'”

“May angels lead him in,” she added. “Thank you, McCoy.”

Several Bravo stars were quick to offer their condolences and words of support for the Bosworth family after the news of McCoy’s untimely death.

“I can’t stop crying since hearing the news this morning,” wrote fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi in a comment on Kara’s post. “Our hearts just break for you guys. We will remain in constant and deliberate prayer for you and your whole family during this unimaginable loss.”

“What a beautiful way to honor him by helping another soul 🙏🏻❤️,” she added of McCoy’s organs being donated. “We love you guys. 😘”

“Sending love and prayers to your family,” Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen wrote.

Former RHOC cast member Jo De La Rosa added in a comment, “Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this 😥I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again ❤️”

“So so sorry to hear about your loss Kara!” Lauri Peterson offered. “I can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child! What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! 🙌🏻 We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way! 💔💙”

Just weeks before McCoy’s birth, Kara celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her first date with the former NFL star.

RELATED: RHOC Alum Kara Keough’s Fellow Bravo Stars Leave Her Messages of Support After Newborn Son Dies

“10 years ago today, I went on a first date with this Greek God look-a-like. We split the check, saw a movie, and ended the night making out on his couch,” the blogger wrote alongside a photo of the couple embracing on a palm tree-dotted lawn.

“I was up until 4am smiling like a Cheshire Cat thinking of how polite, charming, and sexy he was,” she continued. “He’s still the same fox he was 10 years ago, and the only thing that’s changed about our dynamic is that now I let him pick up the tab.”

“Thanks for giving me ‘1.9’ children, @kyleboz – I can’t wait to meet this next Little Love of ours in a few weeks (or days?),” she continued to write of her pregnancy. “I often tell people that I married the kindest man I’ve ever met, and I truly believe that to be the reason for so much of my life’s blessings. Your kindness just radiates around us as a family and brings joy back around to us – in the form of great friends, new opportunities, and overall positive energy. Even on days when I want to throat-punch you, you’re STILL the kindest man I’ve ever met and the best decision I’ve ever made. I love you like crazy, you delicious man, you.”