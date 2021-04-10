Baby's Here! RHOC Alum Kara Keough Bosworth and Husband Kyle Welcome Son Vaughn Mack

Kara Keough Bosworth announced the baby news just days after commemorating what would have been her late son McCoy's first birthday

Kara Keough Bosworth and her husband Kyle Bosworth have welcomed another child.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough announced the birth of son Vaughn Mack Bosworth on Saturday, just under a week after sharing that the news that they were expecting.

As she reflected on their baby's arrival, the 32-year-old star also shared some loving words about late son McCoy Casey, who died shortly after his birth last year.

"The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don't typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her newborn, including a sweet shot of him spending time with big sister Decker Kate, 5.

"Introducing Decker and McCoy's baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth," she wrote. "Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness."

Keough Bosworth went on to share that Vaughn was born on March 31, just "6 days before what should have been his big brother's 1st birthday."

As for his name, Keough Bosworth and her husband chose a moniker to sum up how much their third child means to them, while also paying tribute to their late son. "His name means 'small/little' and 'hope,'" she wrote. "It's not lost on us that if we hadn't lost Mack, we'd never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."

"Happy National Siblings Day, Decker," she added alongside another sweet photo shared on her Instagram Story. "Here's another for you to love."

Just days before sharing their happy news, Keough Bosworth paid tribute to her son McCoy, who died after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during the birth, on what would have been his first birthday.

"That night, I felt loved, supported, empowered. It was the most wonderful experience followed by the worst ending," she wrote in a heartbreaking post on Tuesday. "Over the next 6 days, I'd have to make a conscious effort to say 'I love you' more than I said 'I'm sorry.' Both are true, I am so sorry and I do love you so much."

"From my deepest to the Highest. From earth to the heavens and back. We miss you something wonderful,' she added. "Happy 1st Birthday, Baby."

Keough Bosworth announced that she and her husband, 34, were expecting their third child last weekend on Easter Sunday.

"Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die," she wrote at the time. "This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can't ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope."

Alongside the emotional message was a trio of photos featuring the couple's daughter as well as an Easter basket for their baby on the way, which included a rainbow onesie and a sign that read "I will not cause pain without allowing something new to be born."