Kara Keough Bosworth Writes Emotional Tribute 3 Weeks After Son's Death: 'We're Missing You'

Kara Keough Bosworth is remembering her son McCoy Casey.

Kara, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, shared an emotional tribute to her baby boy, who tragically died after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during the course of his birth on April 6.

“You would have been 3 weeks old today,” she wrote, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself holding a child to her chest, alongside husband Kyle Bosworth, with whom she shares daughter Decker Kate, 4.

“You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now,” she continued. “Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them. We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy. Instead... we’re missing you.”

As the post came to a close, Kara extended a supportive message “to all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas.”

“Thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will,” she wrote.

In another emotional post, last week Kara shared that she had brought home the ashes of her baby boy.

“Welcome home, baby boy 💙,” Kara wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a floral display surrounding what appeared to be his box of ashes, on top of which sat a wooden figurine of a man, woman and child.

Kara previously shared that McCoy — who was born weighing 11 lbs. 4 oz. and 21 inches long — “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection).”

However, the newborn soon passed away.

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” Kara wrote, adding that McCoy’s organs would be donated.

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them,” she wrote.

“May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.,” she added. “May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”