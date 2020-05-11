Kara Keough Opens Up About Final Moments with Newborn Son as Daughter, 4, Came in to Say Goodbye

For Kara Keough Bosworth, there are certain questions that are still going through her mind after the death of her newborn son, McCoy Casey.

"How do you hide an 11-pound baby?" the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough recalled to Good Morning America on Monday of what she asked herself after giving birth at home, when she and her medical team were surprised by McCoy's size of 11 lbs., 4 oz.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I will sit here and regret not getting [another ultrasound] for the rest of my life, because I'll think, 'Maybe we would've known. Maybe they would've seen that he had 7½-inch shoulders,' " she added, referring to McCoy's shoulder dystocia condition. "But that's just going to be [in] my head."

Keough Bosworth, 31, had originally planned to welcome her and husband Kyle Bosworth's second child at a hospital, like they had for their now-4-year-old daughter Decker Kate. But amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they decide a home birth made more sense for their family, as Keough Bosworth could have her doula by her side.

"Part of my decision-making was, 'Well, if there's a need for me to transfer, I'm four blocks from a hospital and my midwives are trained to know when that point is that they can no longer have the birth successfully at home,' " she explained in her and Bosworth's interview with GMA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kara Keough Bosworth Honors Late Son on 1-Month Anniversary of His Birth: "We Miss You Like Crazy"

The couple shared that their son's heart started to beat again after 45 minutes of chest compressions following his transfer to a hospital by ambulance. As Bosworth, 33, told GMA, "It seemed like an eternity. But he came back to fight, to see if he could live, and it was a miracle."

"They were telling us that they were trying to prevent further brain injury, but the baseline wasn't good," the former NFL player added of the doctors' warning that McCoy had "extremely suppressed" brain activity.

"I'd go pump in the waiting room while [Kyle] would be with [McCoy]," Keough Bosworth said of the time before their son's death. "Then he would let me go in there and sing to him and tell him all the things he'd done while he was in my belly and kind of get to know him."

She also revealed that Decker got to meet her baby brother, recalling, "She got to sing to him and play 'This Little Piggy' on his fingers. She was very happy to tell the nurses his 'full big name,' as she called it."

RELATED VIDEO: Grieving Mom Speaks Out on Dealing with "Guilt" After Baby Dies During Home Birth

"We got some milestones we didn't think we'd get," she added. "We got to change his diaper. I got to get peed on, which is a boy-mom thing I didn't think I'd ever get. We got to hold him, we got to feel warmth in his body."

Keough Bosworth gave birth to McCoy on April 6 at 3:10 a.m., she said in an Instagram post later that month, with her son "weighing in at 11 lbs. and 4 oz., and spanning 21 inches." He died after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during the birth.

"McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote at the time. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister and those that received his life-saving gifts."

The grieving mother went on to say that she was donating her baby boy's organs, reciting the words she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy's honor. The passage ended with, "May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."