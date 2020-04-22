Kara Keough Bosworth Shares Photo of Her Late Baby's Feet as She Raises Money for Charity in His Honor

Image zoom gofundme. Inset: Instagram

Kara Keough Bosworth is paying tribute to her son McCoy Casey, who died earlier this month.

Kara, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, started a GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday in hopes of raising money for charity in honor of her late baby boy.

Titled “McCoy’s Warriors,” the fundraiser will benefit March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of mothers and babies, according to a description on the page.

“On April 6th, McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 lbs 4oz and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size, strength and overal [sic] perfection. During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” Kara — who shares 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate with husband Kyle Bosworth, 33 — wrote. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that [received] his life saving gifts.”

“Until we see you again…We love you, McCoy,” she continued, before signing the note: “Love, Kyle, Kara & Decker.”

According to the page, any funds raised will go towards “supporting moms and babies” by “helping encourage birth equity among all races, and from all socioeconomic backgrounds,” “offering full-term loss support to parents” and “supporting NICU parents during and after hospital stays.”

In just nine hours of its inception, the GoFundMe has raised $6,890 out of its $50,000 goal.

Kara revealed on Instagram last week that McCoy had died after experiencing complications during the course of his birth on April 6, sharing that she was donating her son’s organs.

Reciting the words she wrote for the organ and tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy’s honor, she wrote, “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.”

“May angels lead him in,” she ended the note. “Thank you, McCoy.”

Bravo stars were quick to offer their condolences and words of support for the family after the news of McCoy’s death.

“I can’t stop crying since hearing the news this morning,” wrote fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi in a comment on Kara’s post. “Our hearts just break for you guys. We will remain in constant and deliberate prayer for you and your whole family during this unimaginable loss.”

“What a beautiful way to honor him by helping another soul 🙏🏻❤️,” she added of McCoy’s organs being donated. “We love you guys. 😘”

“Sending love and prayers to your family,” wrote Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

Former RHOC cast member Jo De La Rosa added in a comment, “Kara I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this 😥I’m praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you’re reunited again ❤️”

“So so sorry to hear about your loss Kara!” Lauri Peterson offered. “I can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child! What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! 🙌🏻 We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way! 💔💙”

On Monday, Kara appeared to have brought home her son’s ashes, sharing a photo of a small box with a wooden figurine of a man, woman, and child on the lid surrounded by a display of flowers.

“Welcome home, baby boy 💙,” she captioned the shot.