Kara Keough Bosworth Marks 3-Year Anniversary of Son McCoy's Death: 'Hardest Day of Our Lives'

"I’ll never take back the pain of losing you since it’s intertwined with the bliss of loving you," penned the Real Housewives of Orange County alum beside a video of her late son on Instagram

Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on April 12, 2023
Photo: Kara Keough Bosworth/instagram

Kara Keough Bosworth is honoring her late son, McCoy Casey, on the third anniversary of his death.

The baby boy died six days after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during his birth on April 6, 2021.

"It was the hardest day of our lives. I hate the 12th of April. Hate it, hate it, hate it. Hate that babies can die. Hate it all," she wrote alongside an Instagram video of him lying in a hospital bassinet as her husband, Kyle Bosworth, watched over him.

"It was the hardest day of our lives," she added.

Keough Bosworth, 34, is the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough and a mother to 7-year-old Decker Kate and one-year-old Vaughn Mack. She wrote in her tribute that she and her family "cried endless tears" and thanked God "for every minute of McCoy."

"But I'll take April 12th if it means I'll always have April 11th, 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th, and 6th - those days that we had with you," she added. "And the 9 months before that. I'll never take back the pain of losing you since it's intertwined with the bliss of loving you."

While announcing his death on Instagram, Keough Bosworth shared that McCoy had been born at 11 lbs 4oz and spanning 21 inches.

"McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote at the time. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

The grieving mother said she was donating her baby boy's organs, reciting the words she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in McCoy's honor. The passage ended with, "May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."

She elaborated on his size during an interview with Good Morning America a month after making the announcement.

"I will sit here and regret not getting [another ultrasound] for the rest of my life because I'll think, 'Maybe we would've known. Maybe they would've seen that he had 7½-inch shoulders,'" she said at the time. "But that's just going to be [in] my head."

