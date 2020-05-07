Kara Keough Bosworth's son McCoy tragically died during the course of his birth on April 6

Kara Keough Bosworth Honors Late Son on 1-Month Anniversary of His Birth: 'We Miss You Like Crazy'

Kara Keough Bosworth is paying tribute to her late baby boy one month after his birth and subsequent tragic death.

Kara, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Jeana Keough, shared an emotional Instagram post Wednesday of her husband Kyle Bosworth holding their late newborn son McCoy Casey, who died during the course of his birth on April 6 after experiencing “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord."

"You would have been 1 month old today," wrote Kara, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate with Kyle. "Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing."

"I would have already bought a complete boy’s wardrobe since Decker’s old clothes weren’t really as unisex as I thought," she added. "Your dad would be insisting that babies don’t need shoes, but he’d change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles. You’d be taking your first naps in the crib, and I’d be fussing about 'the schedule.' "

The mother of two continued, "I’d be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I’d be pumping Righty to try to bring ‘er up to speed. Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you’d prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest. At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack."

"Decker still wishes she could hold you more," Kara wrote. "And I still wear you on my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby."

Kyle (R) and Kara Keough Bosworth with daughter Decker

Kara revealed on April 14 that her son was born at 3:10 a.m. on April 6 weighing 11 lbs. 4 oz. and 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote in an Instagram post.

However, tragedy struck when the baby soon died.

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” Kara said in her caption, going on to share that McCoy’s organs would be donated.

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero.'”

“May angels lead him in,” she added. “Thank you, McCoy.”

The following week, Kara shared a photo of a bountiful floral display surrounding what appeared to be a box of her son's ashes. "Welcome home, baby boy 💙,” she wrote.

A wooden figurine of a man, woman, and child laid atop the box.

Image zoom Kara Keough/Instagram(2)

On Sunday, Kara revealed that tragedy again struck her family: her father Matt Keough died at age 64. His death occurred almost a month after McCoy's.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she wrote in an emotional tribute to her father, a former pitcher with the Oakland Athletics. “Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now.”