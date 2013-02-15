Kara DioGuardi Introduces Son Greyson James

After welcoming son Greyson James Carroll on Jan. 31 via gestational surrogate, songwriter Kara DioGuardi and her husband Mike McCuddy are safely back at home with their little guy.

Image zoom



Stephen J. Finfer

Home at last!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After welcoming son Greyson James Carroll on Jan. 31 via gestational surrogate, songwriter Kara DioGuardi and her husband Mike McCuddy are safely back at home with their little guy.

But their trip from the hospital to the nursery took a little longer than usual: The proud new parents and their baby boy drove from California, where Greyson was born, to their home in Maine.

“Can’t wait to see the Grand Canyon today. On our cross country drive back to the east with GM,” DioGuardi, 43, Tweeted on Feb. 7.

Less than a week later the new tight-knit trio, who opted to hit the road in a family-friendly ride, found themselves only hours away from their final destination.

“Made it to NY from California in four days. Gotta love a mini van,” she added. “I never thought I’d say love and minivan in the same sentence.”