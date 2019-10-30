Kanye West Says He Wants 'Seven Kids' After Wife Kim Kardashian Said She Was 'Definitely Done'

Kim Kardashian West may be drawing the line at four kids, but her husband has a different ideal number in mind.

Days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told E! News she was “definitely done” having children, Kanye West appeared on The Late Late Show, where he told the host during a special Airpool Karaoke segment that he and Kardashian West, 39, are hoping to expand their family further.

“[I want] seven kids,” said the 42-year-old rapper,who’s already dad to sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 3½, plus daughters Chicago, 21 months, and North, 6. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.”

He then shared more about his family life at home with James Corden, explaining that he doesn’t “like going out at nighttime” and instead prefers “being at home with my family at night as much as possible.”

“We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed,” West revealed. “And then my wife watches Dateline [and] I read the Bible.”

The idea of a bigger West household may come as a surprise to fans considering the KKW Beauty founder’s E! News comments, as well as similar ones she has made in the recent past. During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story in late August, Kardashian West responded to a fan who asked if she wanted more kids.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the reality star and law student replied.

Ahead of Psalm’s birth in May, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that the couple’s excitement was through the roof, but that the newborn would probably complete their home.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time,” the insider said, adding, “She likely won’t have any more after this.”

Image zoom The West family in December 2018 Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Following word that the couple were expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE in January, “They’ve got to be over the moon” about the “wonderful news” of their little one on the way.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” the insider explained of the multi-hyphenate star spouses. “That’s always been the plan.”

Kardashian West also said in an April 2018 cover interview with Elle that although “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she wasn’t ruling out another baby — but she was capping it at four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”