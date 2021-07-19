Kanye West 'Wants the Best' for Kids amid Kim Kardashian Divorce, Spends Time as Family: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that Kanye West is "keeping things amicable" with Kim Kardashian West amid their divorce "so the kids can be happy"

Kanye West is looking out for his kids' best interests.

A source tells PEOPLE that the rapper, 44, has "accepted" that estranged wife Kim Kardashian West wants a divorce and is looking to still be present in the lives of their four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2. They've even all enjoyed time together recently as a family.

"Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though," the source says.

"He wants the best for his kids," adds the source. "He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

Kim, 40, and Kanye began dating in 2012 and later wed in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Back in February, an insider told PEOPLE that Kim never wanted Kanye to be removed from their kids' lives. "Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids," said the insider at the time. "She knows he loves them, and they love him."

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," said Jenner, who shared four kids with her late first husband Robert (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob) plus two children with ex Caitlyn Jenner (Kendall and Kylie).

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," she continued at the time. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."