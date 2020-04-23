Kanye West Took His Kids to Wyoming to Let Wife Kim Kardashian 'Have a Break': Source

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

If studying to become a lawyer and running multiple businesses wasn't already a full plate, Kim Kardashian West has also been raising her four kids while practicing social distancing indoors.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, and her husband Kanye West have been alternating family responsibilities for sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and 6½-year-old North, according to a source who tells PEOPLE, "It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home."

"Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids," the source says.

Kardashian West, who has been in Calabasas, California, and rapper West recently purchased two massive properties near Cody, Wyoming, but the mom of four has previously said her family will not likely relocate to the Cowboy State full time.

When the West family are all together at home, Kardashian West recently told Vogue that their theater room is the go-to place for their kids.

For its special June/July issue, in which the magazine features a photo portfolio titled Postcards from Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis, the KKW Beauty mogul shared photos of herself lounging with her four children.

"That's the place that has gotten the most use lately," Kardashian West told the outlet. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."

The star added, "My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem."

Kardashian West has opened up about the difficulties of parenting four children indoors, including the stresses of homeschooling and keeping them entertained.

"To be the teacher to four young kids — well, two are in school, so two — is insanity. I’m, like, hiding from them," she told Jimmy Fallon in late March during a virtual appearance on the Tonight Show.

"And then they have to stop for P.E., go run up and down in the backyard, or they do this Pokémon yoga," Kardashian West said, explaining that her kids have also been spending time making edible slime and building "a different fort" in "every room of the house."

Similarly, Kardashian West previously told The View co-hosts that "it's been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," adding, "Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough."