Kim Kardashian 'Never Threatened' to Keep Kanye West from Their Kids, Says Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's focus is on their children.

Kardashian, 40, officially filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, and a source tells PEOPLE that the rapper is making a point to be with his children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months.

"Kanye has been spending time with all the kids," says the source. "A nanny is around during the visits. Kim has not been around for the visits, at Kanye's request."

Additionally, a second source says those closest to West have encouraged him to spend more time with the kids — something Kardashian never wanted to take away from her estranged husband.

"Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. She has never threatened to keep him from the kids," says the insider. "She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants."

"He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids. They need contact with their father," the insider adds. "He needs to show them how much he loves them."

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

A source close to West previously told PEOPLE he "isn't happy" but "resigned to reality" after Kardashian filed for divorce, adding that the artist "knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier."

In early January, another source told PEOPLE that it had been "hard" for Kardashian to "stay positive" but she was "trying her best, though, for the kids."

"She is sad about it, of course. She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work. Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn't filed because she feels terrible for the kids," the source said at the time.