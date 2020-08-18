Kanye West Shares Photo of Himself and 7-Year-Old North Enjoying Some 'Daddy Daughter Time'

Kanye West is spending some quality time with his oldest daughter.

The rapper, 43, shared a photo with North, 7, writing "Daddy daughter time" alongside the sweet snap on Twitter.

In the picture, Kanye poses with his arm around North as the father-daughter duo stand next to a body of water.

Kanye shares North with wife Kim Kardashian West, along with daughter Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4, and Psalm, 15 months.

The famous family spent the weekend at their ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Before their rustic getaway, the Wests were all in Colorado after returning to America from the Dominican Republic, where Kim, 39, and Kanye decided to go to work on their marriage.

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation," a source told PEOPLE on August 9. "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

Another source told PEOPLE at the time that Kanye is "really enjoying his family time right now."

"Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired," the source added.

On Sunday, Kanye brought back his Sunday Service at the family's ranch.

Both Kim and Kanye shared clips from the service on social media, which was filmed without an audience to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority," Kim wrote on Twitter. "It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use ... some uplifting."

The SKIMS founder also shared several snaps of their kids watching the service, wearing red outfits that matched those of the choir.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Praise God," the Jesus Is King rapper wrote in a tweet. "We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship."

Kim and Kanye have been working on their marriage since the rapper exhibited increasingly erratic behavior earlier this summer, including sharing personal details of his and Kim's marriage during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.