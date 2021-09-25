Kim Kardashian West previously revealed that the estranged pair's 5-year-old son broke his arm "in a few places" earlier this month

Kanye West Shares 3 Photographs of What Appears to Be Son Saint's Broken Arm

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West seems to be giving fans an inside look at son Saint West's recovery.

Earlier this month, West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian West revealed that the pair's 5-year-old son broke his arm "in a few places."

On Saturday morning, the "Stronger" rapper, 44, shared a trio of shots on Instagram of x-rays of what appears to be Saint's broken arm.

Though West did not caption the series of photos, many in the comments section of the post sent along well wishes to the musician's little guy.

"Speedy Recovery! 🙏 Blessings," one user wrote as another added, "Wishing for Saint's speedy recovery 🙏."

On Sept. 10, Kardashian West, 40, revealed her son had suffered an injury when she shared an image of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages on her Instagram Story.

"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote alongside the photo at the time. "I'm not ok."

The mother of four later shared a photo of Saint's arm in an all-black hard cast following his doctor's visit. "Poor baby," she wrote.

Kardashian West — who also co-parents daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, as well as 2½-year-old son Psalm with West — has yet to share the cause of Saint's injury.