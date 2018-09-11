Kanye West Shares Sweet Photograph of Himself Kissing Baby Chicago

It’s Dadye!

Kanye West shared an adorable photo with his daughter Chicago West on Twitter Monday.

In the shot, Kanye, 41, can be seen planting a sweet smooch on his 7-month-old baby girl’s forehead. Chicago, who was dressed in a little turtleneck, had quite a serious look on her face.

The cute moment comes just a few hours after Kim Kardashian West posted an Instagram of herself holding baby Chicago while taking a dip on vacation. She too can be seen giving the youngest West child a kiss.

“My Cheery Blossom Baby 🌸,” Kim, 37, captioned the photo seemingly in reference to Chicago’s cherry blossom one-piece swimsuit.

On Saturday, Kim shared another photo of Chicago, but this time with her cousin True— Khloe Kardashian’s 4-month-old daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the shot captioned, “I got this True,” Chicago can be seen placing her hand on a smiling True.

Last month, Kim revealed that she wants to give Chicago a middle name.

“I love the name Noel,” Kim explained in a video with former assistant Stephanie Shepherd posted to her app/website.

“Kanye does not. So I unofficially Instagrammed ‘Chi Noel’ and I was like, I’m doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel,” Kim continued.

“I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short— a syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short.”

“Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. That’s it. She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi. But she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, ‘What do we name her?’ It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name,” Kardashian West added.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 5.