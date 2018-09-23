Saint West knows how to make the most of a father-son weekend!

Days after announcing his intent to move back to Chicago, Kanye West took his middle child Saint out to the ballgame in the Windy City.

On Sunday, the rapper, 41, brought 2-year-old Saint onto the field before the Chicago Cubs faced the Chicago White Sox. In a White Sox jersey and sweatpants, West held Saint, who was decked out in a red and black ensemble, and waved to the crowd.

On Instagram, the proud father shared a picture of himself beaming as Saint threw a ball. He wrote, “happy Sunday.”

Kanye West and Saint West David Banks/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Saint Pretending to Be Dad Kanye West

This weekend has been full of treats for Saint, who accompanied his dad to Sugar Factory in Chicago’s River North area for dinner on Saturday.

At Sugar Factory, Saint, who arrived in a black jogging outfit and Vans, noshed on rainbow sliders and chicken fingers. On his way out, he took home quite a haul: a giant Hershey’s chocolate bar, nostalgia candy boxes, sports pillows, candy fans and a birthday girl basket.

Wearing white jeans, a green shirt and his signature Yeezys, West shared a fun picture from the hour-long visit on Twitter and Instagram. In the snap, West and Saint smiled in a mirror in front of their meal.

“When you at the sugar factory make sure you get that mirror shot,” West captioned the picture. “This is not a paid post.”

RELATED: Kanye West Spends Time with Kim Kardashian After Saying He’s Moving to Chicago: ‘My Love’

Saint’s mom, Kim Kardashian West, was not quite as amused by Saint’s sugary diet as the boys were. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, replied to West on Twitter, “Ummm what is our son eating for dinner?!?!”

Ummm what is our son eating for dinner?!?! 🍭🍬🍭🍬🍭🍬🍭🍬🍭 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 23, 2018

On the Instagram photo, which Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner liked, her stepbrother Brandon Jenner commented, “Love it.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian spent part of her weekend supporting the couple’s daughter North, 5, as she made her runway debut during the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, California on Saturday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

At OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper, West said that he is going to move back to the city where he grew up and started his career.

“I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago,” West said in a video obtained by TMZ. “And I’m never leaving again.”

RELATED: Kanye West’s Behavior ‘Can Be Exhausting’ for Kim Kardashian: Source

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West is not worried that West is actually going to relocate.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Garguibo/SplashNews.com

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source explained. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

Another insider said to PEOPLE, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”