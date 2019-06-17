Uncle 'Ye! Kanye West and Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Pose Together for 'Best Picture Ever'

Kanye West is the coolest uncle!

Rob Kardashian shared the cutest photo of his 2½-year-old daughter Dream Renee cuddling up to the 42-year-old rapper, tweeting at sister Kim Kardashian West: “Best picture ever.”

The KKW Beauty mogul, 38, responded to her brother, writing, “#UncleYe.”

In the photo, the toddler wore a black Adidas sweatsuit and bow clips in her hair while her famous uncle was dressed in a beige ensemble.

Rob’s latest photo of his daughter comes after he and West celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday.

Kardashian West shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband, posting a slideshow of photos from a family trip to the beach, where the couple was joined by their eldest children, daughter North — who just celebrated turning 6 on Saturday — and son Saint, 3. Missing from the photos were daughter Chicago, 17 months, and son Psalm, 5 weeks.

Rob got a shout-out from Caitlyn Jenner, who shared a heartfelt Father’s Day post, paying special tribute “to all the dads in my life,” including West, sons Burt, 40, Brandon, 38, and Brody, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and daughter Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

The sweet uncle and niece photo also comes after Rob and ex Blac Chyna had a heated exchange of words over the weekend regarding their daughter’s appearances on reality TV.

On Saturday, the mother of two shared a lengthy statement on social media after TMZ reported Kardashian and his lawyer Marty Singer told her in a letter that Dream could not appear on her upcoming show, The Real Blac Chyna, without Kardashian’s consent.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

In her post, Chyna claimed Rob’s E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians features Dream in episodes without Chyna’s consent.

“I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval,” Chyna said, pointing out a recent season 16 episode, which aired in May, that showed Dream’s fairy-themed birthday party.

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it,” she added.