Kanye West Returns to L.A. to 'Catch Up as a Family' with Kim Kardashian: He 'Really Missed the Kids'

Kanye West has returned home to be with his family.

A source tells PEOPLE that the rapper, 43, flew home to Los Angeles before the weekend to reunite with wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm.

"He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them," the source says.

"They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family," adds the source.

Image zoom Kanye Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

On Saturday, Kardashian, 39, posted a handful of photographs from their trip to Colorado, one of which included a nature-filled snap of the couple joined by Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Harry Hudson.

In another photo, the mother of four stood on a paddleboard beside their daughter North.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with Kourtney Kardashian and Harry Hudson Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and West's marriage has been strained this summer after the rapper launched an unlikely bid for President of the United States in July and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and online.

Earlier this month, the parents of four flew to the Dominican Republic with their children. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "the focus" was on their marriage during the trip.

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source said. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles, while West remained in Wyoming, where he recently reinstated his Sunday Service. (Kardashian assured fans on Twitter that his team "took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority.”)