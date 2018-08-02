See Kanye West and More Music Legends Pose with Their Kids for Harper's Bazaar ICONS Spread

The newest generation of musical legacy has arrived in style.

Stars like Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and more are featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s fall fashion issue alongside their adorable children, sharing with the magazine some of the wisdom they’ve learned as parents over the years for “ICONS: The First Families of Music.”

“I hope my children never lose their confidence to society,” says West, 41, of 6-month-old daughter Chicago and her two older siblings who joined their dad for the shoot: Saint, 2½, and North, 5.

Posing with her photogenic cuties Summer Rain, 4 next month, and 10-year-old Max Liron, Aguilera, 37, shares, “I love being mama bear and providing support, strength and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.”

Carey and her 7-year-old twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe were all smiles as they had their photos taken alongside an adorable pup.

“Family is the most important thing to me,” says the singer, who shares her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon. “My children have provided me with such joy as they’ve developed their own unique personalities.”

She explains, “Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical. They’re each other’s best friends, and I love watching them grow up.”

Lionel Richie and daughter Nicole Richie Mario Sorrenti

Like any supportive parent, Lionel Richie wants his kids — including daughter Nicole, who stars with her dad in the magazine — “to discover who they are and explore their passions to the fullest.”

“My dad and I will do anything for a laugh,” says Nicole, 36. “If that means we’re the butt of the joke, so be it. In a nutshell, we’re desperate show ponies.”

Keith Richards' daughters, Theodora and Alexandra Richards Mario Sorrenti

Gracing the issue’s cover with his daughter Jessica (a lifelong equestrian), Bruce Springsteen says the best advice he’s given his daughter is to “Keep your focus on what you really care about.”

“Family is everything to me,” admits Jessica, 26. “Whenever I have time off, the first thing I do is go home to see everyone. It’s what makes me the happiest.”

Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica Springsteen cover Harper's Bazaar Mario Sorrenti

Although they may have different career trajectories, the duo do share one big thing in common: their natural introversion, which actually backfired on Jessica once.

“One time when I was watching my dad’s show with some friends by the side of the stage, he blindsided me and pulled me up onstage to dance with him during ‘Dancing in the Dark,’ ” she recalls. “I’m still traumatized.”

Harper’s Bazaar‘s ICONS photo spread also includes appearances from Keith Richards‘ daughters Theodora and Alexandra, Steven Tyler and daughter Liv, the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris and more.

