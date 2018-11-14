Kanye West Kisses Chicago in New Father-Daughter Photo Shared by Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is bonding with his baby girl.

In an adorable new picture that his wife Kim Kardashian West posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the “I Love It” rapper, 41, plants a kiss on daughter Chicago‘s head as his youngest child, 10 months on Thursday, gazes away from the camera.

Alongside the photo, Kardashian West, 38, put a happy emoji.

Ariana Grande and Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner dropped likes on the photo, and Kardashian West’s former frenemy Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji.

In October, a source told PEOPLE about West’s dynamic with his children — 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and Chicago — as he went through a tumultuous time that included his announcement to TMZ that he was “off of medication.”

“Kanye is fine with the kids, and there is zero worry about him being around his own children,” the source said of West, who told President Donald Trump later that month that he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder. “He adores [the kids], and would never do anything to damage them.”

“They see him as a fun dad because he is always very energetic when he’s with them,” the source continued.

The father-daughter time is a welcome distraction from the ferocious California fires, which have killed dozens of people. West and Kardashian West hired private firefighters to protect their home in Hidden Hills from the Woolsey fire, TMZ reported.

On Sunday, as Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner accepted the reality show prize at E! People’s Choice Awards, they focused on the fires and the Thousand Oaks shooting that killed 12 people.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kardashian West said. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

