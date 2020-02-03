Kanye West's Kids Use Tables at Home as a 'Stage': Our House 'Was Built Around Our Family'

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and their kids for Architectural Digest Jackie Nickerson

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s home may look in pristine condition at all times, but they insist it’s perfect for their family — four kids and all.

The rapper and reality star pose alongside their children (daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½, as well as sons Psalm, 8 months, and Saint, 4) for the March issue of Architectural Digest, where they showed off photos of the inside of their minimalist, largely white/cream-colored home and revealed in an accompanying interview how the dynamic plays out in terms of their young ones.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” says West, 42. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” agrees Kardashian West, 39.

Jackie Nickerson

Jackie Nickerson/ Architectural Digest

That ideology certainly comes into play when the kids decide that furniture is a good place to put their art projects!

In December, Kardashian West opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how her children’s bedrooms “are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom.”

But while “they respect the space everywhere else,” understandably, kids will be kids — and the parents of four see the beauty in their creativity.

“I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table. I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!” said the KKW Beauty mogul. “I was like, ‘Uh, okay.’ I would’ve freaked out. But it’s just stuff.”

Architectural Digest's March cover

The West children’s artistic sides also come out when it comes to cosmetics, especially North.

Recently, the couple’s oldest child tried her hand at attempting to recreate the iconic, creepy It clown makeup on herself, Chicago and Saint — to some adorable results.

Their fun family makeover session did, however, end in one casualty: Kardashian West’s cream couch which, to the mother’s dismay, was left with a red streak on it.