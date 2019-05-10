20 Name Suggestions Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Should Definitely Consider for Their Baby Boy

With the arrival of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s fourth child and second son, who was born via surrogate, announced on Friday, we’re now anxiously awaiting to hear the baby boy’s name.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” the new mom of six tweeted Friday, not sharing any further details including his birth date or name.

The parents-to-be already have three kids with one-of-a-kind monikers: daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, as well as 3-year-old son Saint.

Not to mention unique names like Stormi (Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, 15 months), Dream Renée (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, 2), True (Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, 1) and Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston (all Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids — age 9, 6½ and 4, respectively) are already taken.

“They want one syllable,” momager Kris Jenner told Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O in April of her latest grandchild’s name.

We’ve taken the tough task upon ourselves to dream up something suitable for baby West. Here are some of our suggestions.

The West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

1. Robert: Not only is Robert a significant name in the Kardashian family (Kardashian West’s brother Rob and their late father Robert Kardashian Sr.), the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, has asked her younger sibling for his approval in the case she wants to use his name. “I was really feeling that. And my brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in April.

2. Yeezy: The rapper’s catalog of music and fashion has skyrocketed to success under the moniker of Yeezy. With his clothing and shoe line, Yeezy, as well as the musical nickname of the same name, ‘Ye could bestow his second son with this rare sobriquet.

3. Sunday: Amid West’s strong interest in his continuation of Sunday Service, this day of the week not only holds a religious connotation, but it also signifies the 41-year-old Grammy winner’s legacy. (Sunday wouldn’t be completely foreign as a celeb name, as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban previously bestowed that name upon their now-10-year-old daughter Sunday Rose.)

4. Yandhi: The title of West’s yet-to-be-completed album has been much anticipated almost as much as the arrival of his baby boy. Yandhi was set to be released in September 2018 to coincide with his Saturday Night Live appearance but he postponed it to Black Friday, before delaying the drop indefinitely.

5. Kris: Our first one-syllable guess is in honor of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch herself, complete with a K.

6. Law: With Kardashian West focused on becoming a lawyer, she’s been studying to pass the California Bar Exam. With law on her brain, could it make it onto her son’s birth certificate as a first or middle name?

7. Todd Kraines: Because c’mon, those pranks were hilarious and awe-inspiring. (And technically, it’s two one-syllable names — that counts, right?)

The West family Kim Kardashian Instagram

8. Ray: The name of West’s father, who was a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Not only is Ray a strong male figure in the musician’s life, but the elder West also beat prostate cancer in 2018.

9. Donald: As of late, Kanye has praised President Donald Trump‘s actions and policies, even sporting the infamous red hat with his signature motto. In addition, Trump worked with Kardashian West on her criminal reform efforts. (Don could even be a shortened version — after all, one of West’s nicknames is The Louis Vuitton Don.)

10. Omari: The artist’s middle name.

11. Easton: When Kardashian West was pregnant with Saint, she revealed that Easton was one of her favorite names, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, “I do like the name Easton, Easton West. I don’t think my husband likes that name, but I do like it.”

12. Pablo: West’s seventh studio album was titled The Life of Pablo and he previously told sister-in-law Khloé, 34, about the significance of the name. “Pablo Picasso, Pablo Escobar of course, Apostle Paul. Paul inspired and was the strongest influencer of Christianity. Pablo Escobar was the biggest mover of product, and Pablo Picasso was the biggest mover of art. And that mix between message, art, and product is The Life of Pablo,” he said.

13. Drake: There’s been no shortage of beef between the rappers, especially since the Canadian star has gone from talking about West as someone he admires to exchanging diss tracks and engaging in social-media feuds. But why not — Drake West has a ring to it, no?

14. Francisco: For San Francisco, the place where Kanye pulled off the grandest proposal to his wife.

15. Donda: This name was out of contention when it came time to name Chicago, but it holds significance because it is the name of Kanye’s beloved late mother.

16. Cali: Short for Calabasas, the California city where Kardashian West was raised. It has also been a logo and name for the fashion designer’s Adidas collaborations.

17. West: LOL, j/k! (West West, can you imagine?)

Kanye West

18. Zen: Kardashian West did have a “CBD & Meditation”-themed baby shower, after all, and even told her friends at the gathering, “I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil … Let’s zen out.” (And it’s one syllable!)

19. Dash: Not only was it the name of the sisters’ former retail stores (R.I.P.), but Dash is also the middle moniker of Kardashian West’s oldest nephew, Mason. It’s also a family favorite because it’s short for Kardashian.

20. Artur: A variant of the name Arthur, it’s among the most popular Armenian names for males. Kardashian West, who is Armenian-American, has previously voiced her interest in honoring her father’s heritage, telling Kimmel in April, “I was Googling Armenian boys’ names, and I couldn’t really find anything.”