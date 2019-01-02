Kanye West's Children 'Stabilize' Him, Source Says: He's 'Really Excited' for Baby No. 4

Kanye West feels most at peace when he is home with his kids.

As the rapper and wife Kim Kardashian West prepare to welcome their fourth child via surrogate, a source tells PEOPLE he couldn’t be happier about extending their family.

“Kanye says that being a dad is the most important thing that he does, and despite his other problems, he’s an involved, loving dad to his kids,” says the insider.

West, 41, and Kardashian West, 38, are already parents to three children: daughters Chicago, 1 this month, and North, 5½, as well as son Saint, 3.

And while West is famous for his music, Yeezy fashion line and regularly making headlines for his erratic behavior, when he’s home, he’s content with just being “Dad.”

“He loves the innocence of children; they’re not judging him. They don’t care what he does for a living,” adds the source. “They don’t read the tabloids. To them, he’s just Dad.”

The rapper is able to put any outside stress aside when he’s with his children and focus on being present in the moment.

“You should see him when he gets around the kids; he lights up. He smiles, he plays with them, he is genuinely excited to be around them and they respond the same way to him,” says the source.

“They stabilize him,” the insider explains. “It’s almost like a physical change.”

Following word on Wednesday that the couple are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, a source told PEOPLE, “They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

Back in June, the KKW Beauty guru wished West a happy Father’s Day by expressing her gratitude over his dedication to their children and his strengths as a father.

“Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! 💕,” she wrote alongside a sweet picture of West giving their daughter North a shoulder ride during her fifth birthday party.