Kanye West Hugs His Kids in Photo Declaring 'These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down'

Kanye West shared a message about his legacy amid his recent Instagram call-outs of professional partners

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on September 8, 2022 03:56 PM
Kanye West Shares Photo Embracing Three of His Kids: 'Some Things Are Bigger Than Money'
Photo: Kanye West/Instagram

Kanye West keeps his kids in mind when it comes to his business decisions.

Speaking in the caption of a photo where the Yeezy founder hugs his four children — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 and daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9 — West explains that the legacy he leaves his kids inspires his professional decisions.

"Some things are bigger than money," he wrote. "My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them, God Willing."

"These future leaders will never back down, be stolen from, and forced to compromise who they are for the check," he concluded.

West shares his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The comments come following West's Instagram call out top executives at Adidas, accusing them of stealing his ideas and leaving him out of important meetings regarding products and planning.

West has also lodged social media attacks at Adidas SVP Daniel Cherry III and other members of JP Morgan & Chase's and Adidas' executive boards, according to Highsnobiety.

Amid West's feud with Adidas, some of his famous friends — including T.I., Swizz Beatz and Diddy — have rallied around him to show support and even boycott the athletic brand. In particular, West is getting support from other Black celebrities who are particularly calling out the brand for using West to further its own agenda rather than give credit where credit is due.

Adidas has not publicly acknowledged the feud with West. However, West posted on social media this week that Adidas "don't want no more smoke." In the now-gone post, West promises that Gap, whom he also has a collaboration with, is next on his list.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> and his daughter North West who sings on the runway during the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Earlier this summer, Kardashian showed that at least one of their children is definitely interested in the family business of fashion when she shared her eldest daughter's Yeezy design sketches in a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story.

In one photo, North can be seen holding up one of her sketches done on a piece of blue paper, complete with sunglasses and what appeared to be a braid sticking out of the figure's mouth.

In another snap shared to the 41-year-old SKIMs founder's Story, a second sketch done by North shows a similar alien-like figure, though the imaginative drawing featured three braids on each side of the figure's head, as well as what appeared to be a snake-like tongue coming out of its mouth.

