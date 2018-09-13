Kanye West isn’t the only rapper his daughter North likes!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old artist shared a video on his Instagram account of North, 5, singing Drake‘s “In My Feelings.”

Like many fans, North’s verse of choice was the infamous, “Kiki, do you love me?/Are you riding?/Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me/’Cause I want ya, and I need ya/ And I’m down for you always.”

Maybe next, North will try the “Kiki Challenge“!

The adorable video comes just a week after Kanye apologized to Drake, 31, for his part in their ongoing feud.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” Kanye tweeted Sept. 5 with a screenshot of Drake performing at his Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour, which features Migos.

“I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online,” Kanye continued before addressing their beef: “I understand where the confusion started.”

“Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with [Kid] Cudi at our office,” he tweeted.

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha [T] about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you,” Kanye continued.

In May, Kanye produced Pusha T’s latest album Daytona, which included a song that alleged that Drake uses a ghostwriter.

In response, Drake released a diss track directed at Pusha, 41, which resulted in Pusha dropping another diss that exposed the fact that Drake fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

Drake later confirmed the rumor on his latest album, Scorpion.

“I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released,” Kanye continued.

“I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier,” he tweeted.

“I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off,” Kanye wrote in reference to Pusha’s now-wife Virginia Williams, who Drake mentioned in his diss track. “I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

Kanye then concluded with, “This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.”

Drake has not yet addressed Kanye’s apology.

However, the “I’m Upset” rapper did diss Kanye at a recent performance in Chicago.

While rapping “Know Yourself,” Drake said “Then Kanye flopped” instead of the original lyric, “Then Kanye dropped.”

Also on his new song “No Stylist,” Drake raps “I told her don’t wear no 350s’ round me,” taking a jab at Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers.