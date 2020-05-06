Daddy's Girls! Kanye West Cuddles with Daughters Chicago and North for TV Time at Home

" 'No daddy don't play, not when it come to they daughters,' " Kanye West captioned the sweet snapshot, quoting his song "Violent Crimes"

Kanye West is getting some quality time in with his girls.

The 42-year-old rapper was recently joined by daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 7 next month, for a little R&R, as shown in a Wednesday photo on both West and wife Kim Kardashian West's Instagram feeds.

In the sweet image, all three are looking at what appears to be a television, given a remote control in North's hand. While the latter leans up against her dad, Chi (wearing a pair of Yeezy slides) sits slightly apart from them, gazing attentively ahead.

" 'No daddy don't play, not when it come to they daughters,' " West captioned his post, quoting lyrics from his song "Violent Crimes."

Not pictured were the couple's sons Psalm, who celebrates his first birthday this Saturday, and Saint, 4, but the entire family has been social distancing together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

During a call-in interview to The View last month, Kardashian West admitted that "it's really tough" to balance work, motherhood and homeschooling during the pandemic, and that any notion of her and West adding another child to their brood is now definitely "out the door."

She also revealed that the family had been spending much of their time watching "every single movie you could possibly imagine," including '80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, and focusing on the day-to-day bonds.

And at-home education has proven to be quite the hurdle. "The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much," Kardashian West said.

"It's been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," added the mother of four.

Late last month, a source told PEOPLE that West and his Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star wife have been alternating family responsibilities for their children, adding, "It's a huge chaos with all the kids at home."

"Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids," the insider said.

Kardashian West, who has been in Calabasas, California, and her rapper husband recently purchased two massive properties near Cody, Wyoming, but the KKW Beauty mogul has previously said her family will not likely relocate to the Cowboy State full time.

