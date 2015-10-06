"It's champagne problems. There's people who can't feed their kids," he says of raising his kids in the public eye

Kanye West Worries About Raising His Kids in the Public Eye, Calls Kim the 'Woman of My Dreams'

Kanye West: “Genius,” “visionary” and … nervous dad?

The rapper (and 2020 presidential candidate) says his life has been irrevocably changed since he became a family man. But despite his success, he’s still worried about his growing brood.

“Do I worry about being in the public eye and raising kids? Yeah,” West said during his two-hour live interview for SHOWstudio’s In Camera on Tuesday.

“Any situation you’re in, you’re going to worry about raising your kids. It’s champagne problems. There’s people who can’t feed their kids.”

The 38-year-old says in addition to schedule changes — “Now I’m on the first flight back home to see my daughter” North — fatherhood has impacted the music he’s putting out.

“Having a family, period, has completely made me rethink the way I rap,” he explains, adding, “I just love my family.”

Answering a question from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, West shuts down speculation that he and wife Kim Kardashian West have already picked a name for their son.

“I don’t have a name for him, but what I hope for him is that he can feel purpose,” he shares. “That he can learn, that he has the opportunities.”

As for his superstar wife, it’s clear Yeezy is in awe.

The star, who calls Kardashian West the “highest level of communication in human existence,” says the social media queen and her famous family deserve an Emmy for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

West also reveals that he’s a fan of Kardashian West’s work in the kitchen. Answering a question from his wife, the rapper says his last meal would be her “home-cooked fried chicken.”

The best part of West’s new life? The happiness it brings.

“[I’m] so, so, so, so happy,” he says. “And I’m happy for the normal reasons to be happy. Because I married the woman of my dreams and I have a beautiful daughter and so many beautiful people around me … I have a son on the way.”

He continues, “I have a lot of life ahead of me, and I have the opportunity to be completely rogue and the ability to support myself being who I am.”