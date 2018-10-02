North is her daddy Kanye West‘s little unicorn princess.

In a new post to her website and app, the 5-year-old little girl’s mom Kim Kardashian West gave her fans a closer look at her oldest child’s unicorn-themed birthday bash, which was held this past June for North and her cousin Penelope Scotland, who turned 6 in July.

In one too-sweet photograph, West, 41, leans over to watch his daughter blow out her birthday candles on her elaborately-decorated unicorn cake, unable to contain a huge, proud grin.

“We had ponies with unicorn horns, a cotton candy and s’mores station, a ‘unicorn snot’ glitter slime craft station and music by DJ Livia — she’s only 10 years old and she was so good!” Kardashian West wrote alongside the photos.

Exclusive to Kim Kardashian's app

“North and Penelope wore matching rainbow bathing suits and we also had matching unicorn-candy-filled birthday cakes from Flour Shop,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality, 37, added of the party, which was orchestrated by famed event planner Mindy Weiss.

North West

North West

Kardashian West’s party post comes three days after West’s controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, where the rapper performed and went on a surprise pro-Donald Trump rant during the show that was met by outspoken criticism from fans and celebrities alike.

And while a source told PEOPLE following the incident that the controversy can weigh on the reality star, Kardashian West still supports her husband.

“Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the insider explained. “She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

Kanye West and daughter North

A separate source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West didn’t seem bothered at all by her husband’s rant on Saturday night. North was also seen dancing along to his performances during the show, which Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also attended.

“While Kanye talked, Kim just stood in the back and watched,” that source said. “The kids were there, too. She didn’t seem like anything [was up], she was just watching.”

“Trump’s been good to them, so it seems they do really love him, even Kim,” the insider continued, adding that while the family didn’t attend the SNL afterparty, “they all hung out for a bit afterward.”