Kanye West: My Meetings Are Scheduled Around North

The rapper says his 2-year-old daughter takes top priority in his day-to-day life

Kanye West‘s daughter North has turned him into a total softie.

The rapper revealed that he schedules his day around his 2-year-old daughter with wife Kim Kardashian West in the August issue of UK music magazine Q.

West, 38, who’s currently in England to headline the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on Saturday, says his main focus while traveling is his baby girl.

“While [Nori’s] here in Europe, I have to have six hours a day with her because otherwise I’ll just work and she’ll get scheduled around meetings,” he says. “Instead, the meetings get scheduled around her.”

The star, who’s expecting his second child — a boy! — with Kardashian West in December, also opened up about his mother Donda West‘s death in 2007. Donda died at age 58 of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery.

“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” he tells the magazine. “I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

West also spoke candidly about the association between celebrity and wealth, adding that he feels many stars are “completely controlled by their finances.”

“When people expect a celebrity to do or say anything, you’re talking to the wrong group of people. They won’t use their voice for the people. They’ll only use their voice for money,” he explains, later adding, “Ninety percent of celebrities only use their voice for the purpose of making money for themselves.”

The August issue of Q magazine hits stands on June 30.