He may have landed the cover of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, but when it came to daughter North and her Jerusalem baptism, dad Kanye West was the first to recognize that a family moment like that was truly memorable.

“He thought it was a really cool and emotional experience,” a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

And while West might take credit for more than a few things that go on in the entertainment industry, the mogul, 37, was the first to acknowledge a good idea from wife Kim Kardashian West, 34.

“When Kim brought him the idea to have North baptized there in Jerusalem, he thought it was such an incredible idea,” says the source. “He was so happy she suggested it.”



After the April 14 baptism at a 12th-century Armenian Apostolic Church in Jerusalem, in the Armenian quarter, the family of three took time to take in the holy land.

Before the sun came up the next morning, North, 22 months, and her parents took a tour of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where they were able to view the historic Golgotha altar. Many believe the church to be the site of Jesus’s tomb — and where he was crucified.

“It was such a beautiful experience for my family to have North baptized in Jerusalem,” Kardashian West tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “Kanye and I are so thankful.”

