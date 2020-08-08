Kanye West Dances with Daughter North as Wife Kim Kardashian Laughs in Playful Video

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are spending time together as a family.

On Friday, the 43-year-old rapper posted a light-hearted video that showed the star recreating a viral video to celebrate the end of the workweek, with a little help from their 7-year-old daughter North.

In the clip, after North asks her father what day it is, with a big smile on his face, West replies, “It’s Friday then!” and jumps out of their vehicle as "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers begins to play.

Much to the delight of his wife, who can be heard laughing in the background, West goes on to bust out a few dance moves as North joins in on the fun. “Saint, go!” adds the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, although their 4-year-old son was not seen joining in on the dance party.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children Psalm, North, Saint and Chicago

The family video comes as a source recently told PEOPLE that the pair are privately working to save their marriage.

According to the source, the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the "focus is on their marriage."

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private," the source said. "Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.”

The rapper launched an unlikely bid for president last month, which sources have said comes amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder. That same month, West divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter, and his relationship with Kardashian landed in crisis.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Last week, they reunited in person for the first time in weeks after the reality star flew to Cody, Wyoming, where her husband had been staying. In photos, she was seen crying in the car with West, and a source told PEOPLE that during the trip, she urged him not to move forward with the campaign and "focus on his mental health instead."

The reunion came after Kardashian West publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis, asking fans for "compassion."

West went on to issue a public apology to his wife on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim Kardashian and Family Are 'Shielding' Her Kids amid Drama with Kanye West: Source

Although a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West "was ready to end her marriage" before the trip to Wyoming, she “still sees divorce as a last resort.”

"Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage," the source said. "It's all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help, and Kanye still doesn't want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now."