The outing comes after the rapper has been temporarily locked out of his Instagram account

Kanye West Attends NBA Game with Son Saint, 6, After Alleging He Is Unable to See His Kids

Kanye West enjoyed an evening out with his oldest son Saint West.

The rapper, 44, and his 6-year-old son attended the Golden State Warriors game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California Wednesday night.

For the event, the father-son duo wore matching ensembles, which included black leather jackets, hoodies, dark jeans and rain boots. After arriving, West and Saint were photographed sitting courtside at the game, where the Celtics bested the Warriors 110 to 88.

Later during the evening Saint met Celtics' Jaylen Brown. Brown and Saint were captured shaking hands as dad West stood alongside them.

Kanye and Saint West at Celtics game

West's outing with Saint comes after the rapper alleged that his ex Kim Kardashian has not allowed him to see his children. In addition to Saint, the former couple also share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2½. Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of North's backpack, West said: "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week."

"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

Kanye and Saint West at Celtics game

Kardashian responded to the allegation, asking West to "stop with this narrative," and shared that he saw his kids this morning in a since-deleted comment on the post.

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Judge Rules Kim Kardashian Legally Single amid Ongoing Divorce from Kanye West

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ that West's recent posts violated the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, resulting in the 24-hour ban.

The most recent instance of West's offensive activity was a racial slur allegedly left on Daily Show host Trevor Noah's Instagram page, per TMZ.

West took aim at Noah after the comedian, 38, commented at length Tuesday night on the Donda artist's split from Kardashian, and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce.