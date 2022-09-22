Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'Any Stress I Have Caused' amid Co-Parenting Struggles

Kanye West is apologizing again if his online outbursts caused stress with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired in part on Good Morning America Thursday, the 45-year-old rapper — who also goes by Ye — opened up to Linsey Davis about his relationship with Kardashian, who filed for a divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West told Davis. "But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

When asked whether West feels he has "a voice while co-parenting," he said he has to "fight for it."

"That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing," West said in the interview.

He went on to explain that he wants his children with Kardashian — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend his private school Donda Academy, something he implied the The Kardashians star doesn't want. "I want my kids togo to Donda and I have to fight for [it]," said West.

The ongoing personal struggles, West said, reminded him of the professional ones he's been having with with fashion brands Adidas and Gap

"It's those little nuances where there is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home," said West. "It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

Asked how he moves forward in the fashion industry when the companies have said West "can't even show Yeezy products or anything bearing that likeness," the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" artist made it clear the fight was not over.

"Oh, we got some new lawyers," West told ABC News. "We really had to level up and really show them who is the new boss in town, that I'm the boss of me."

Good Morning America/Twitter

Elsewhere in the interview, West said that he feels the benefits and detriments of his own social media usage depend on "how you use it."

"That's one of my favorite questions in this interview," he said. "We could use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody when we're rushing to the hospital. So it's all how we use it."

The rapper briefly left Instagram following a spate of since-deleted posts earlier this month. He had taken aim at numerous people and brands with a series of posts regarding his children, pornography, his fashion collaborations and Kardashian.

"Here is the through line," he began in a since-deleted post on Sept. 2. "Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead me not having a say on where my children go to school."

He continued, "Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I won't back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says People Can 'Call Me Whatever Names They Want' After Latest Instagram Rant

West appeared to be referencing an image reading "I'm the kids father" captioned, "Imagine not having any say in where your kids go to school," followed by a text message purportedly exchanged with Kardashian, from whom he was declared legally single in March.

The reality star, 41, appeared to ask West to "please stop." The rapper responded, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say? Cause you half white?"

"I was driven crazy before," he wrote in another post. "I'm not going crazy no more ... I'm not the crazy one on here. I won't stop until I have a say on my kids no matter what it legally takes."

The Grammy winner also suggested the children attend two separate schools, each a few days a week. Kardashian did not appear to respond to the text message.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While many of West's now-deleted posts focused on his children's schooling, they also discussed other topics, including pornography and his addiction to it, Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, "my brothers" Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick — all of whom share children with one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters — and his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

In a second screenshot of his text conversation with Kardashian, West posted a note Kardashian passed along from Jenner reading, "Please tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

West's full interview with ABC News will air Thursday on Nightline.