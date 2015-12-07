Kimye have shared the name of their second child - and it's not Easton!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have announced that their son, who was born Saturday morning, is named Saint West, according to her website and app.

“To our fans. Saint West. 12.05.15. 8 pounds, 1 ounce,” the update reads.

The new addition does not have a middle name, despite sources previously suggesting the couple would use Robert, in honor of Kardashian West’s late father Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian West, 35, announced well before her son was born that they would not be keeping with the “direction” theme.

“I think it’s so stupid,” she said in an interview with NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! in June. “I don’t like South West. North will always be better.”

And during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, Kardashian West shared that although she did like the name Easton West, her husband was not a fan.

The new mom revealed to PEOPLE in November that she and West, 38, were putting off choosing a name until the last minute.

“It’s like the last thing that Kanye and I did when North was born,” she said. “We didn’t name her for like seven days. I feel like it will just come to us.”

That’s not to say the power couple didn’t receive their fair share of suggestions — Kardashian West shared that her nephew Mason and niece Penelope “come up with different names all the time,” and that even 2-year-old North put in her two cents on the matter.

“She just says, ‘Baby brother,’ ” the reality star said. “[We ask her], ‘What should we name baby brother?’ [She says], ‘Baby brother!’ ”