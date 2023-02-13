Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Allegretti and Wife Christina Welcome Twins Hours Ahead of Super Bowl Win

Nick Allegretti's twin daughters are just two of the the three babies the team welcomed within 24 hours of their Super Bowl win

Published on February 13, 2023 10:50 AM
Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Allegretti and Wife Christina Welcome Twins Hours Ahead of Super Bowl Win
Photo: Christina Allegretti/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs gained two new fans just hours ahead of winning Super Bowl LVII.

Defensive lineman Nick Allegretti and wife Christina welcomed twin girls, with the 26-year-old NFL star watching the birth unfold in Chicago via FaceTime from the team's Arizona hotel while his teammates slept on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 12.

"It's the best day of my life no matter what – 3:30, 4 a.m. – I became a dad, father of two daughters. Unbelievable. And now, I've got a ring for both of them. Incredible, cannot believe it," Allegretti told Chief's Digest, per Good Morning America.

The couple first announced that they would become parents at Thanksgiving, with Christina sharing a family photo along with a pregnancy announcement photo where she and Nick held two tiny pairs of white sneakers.

"So much to be thankful for this year!" they captioned the joint post.

https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Mecole Hardman/Instagram

Surprisingly, the Allegretti twins aren't the only Super Bowl babies the Chiefs welcomed. Mecole Hardman Jr. and girlfriend Chariah Gordon welcomed a baby boy early on Feb. 13 after the wide receiver tweeted that his little one was on the way before the big game.

Hardman, 24, tweeted that his girlfriend went into labor early Sunday morning ahead of the big game, where his team played against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.

"OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman wrote, along with several eye emojis.

After 5:00 a.m. after the Super Bowl win, Hardman tweeted, "He's HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈."

