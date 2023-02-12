Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Went Into Labor Before Super Bowl

The NFL wide receiver and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy news in October during their gender reveal party, where they discovered they were having a baby boy

By
Published on February 12, 2023 06:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Photo: Mecole Hardman/Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon are having a Super Bowl baby!

Hardman, 24, tweeted that his girlfriend went into labor early Sunday morning ahead of the big game, where his team will go up against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.

"OMG HER WATER BROKE," Hardman wrote, along with several eye emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/chariah_/3036549892941889944/?hl=en.
Mecole Hardman/Instagram

Gordon confirmed the news when she posted the tweet over a Boomerang in an ambulance on her Instagram story.

Hardman won't need to miss a moment of his baby's birthday, as he was placed on injured reserve Feb. 6 due to a pelvic injury and therefore wasn't scheduled to play the Super Bowl.

Hardman and Gordon announced their pregnancy news in October during their gender reveal party, where the couple discovered they were having a boy.

https://www.instagram.com/mecolehardman4/?hl=en. mecole hardman shariah gordon. Mecole Hardman/Instagram
Mecole Hardman/Instagram

"I was #TeamBoy all the way! Happy my baby produce boys," Hardman wrote, with several hearts and laughing emojis, alongside a video capturing the moment.

In December, the NFL player nodded to his growing family when he shared a photo of him and Gordon wearing matching PJs in front of a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas to everyone and this our Last Christmas we have to ourselves," Hardman captioned the post.

Hardman has shared a few photos of himself and Gordon on his social media, writing on one of them, "Bonnie and Clyde! I got my ride or die."

