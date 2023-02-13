Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker Celebrates on Field with His Kids After Super Bowl Win: Photos

Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker clinched the Super Bowl win for his team and then celebrated the moment with his little ones.

After the kicker scored a field goal to win the game 38-35, he celebrated on the field with his two young kids, son James, 4, and a daughter, whose name has never been shared publicly.

Butker, 27, could be seen making confetti angles as his little ones, wearing matching Butker jerseys and headphones, watched from above. While his son wore red shorts with his outfit, his daughter opted for a red tutu.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

The proud father of two also scooped his kids up into his arms as he moved around the field and greeted teammates and their families.

Butker and wife Isabelle, who met and began dating in high school, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their oldest the following year. The couple shared some of their family life online in the early days of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, but have since returned to keeping their lives private.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Butkers weren't the only family on the field celebrating with kiddos. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was joined in the celebrations by wife Brittany and daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 2 next week.

Sharing some shots from their on-field celebrations, Brittany wrote, "Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️."